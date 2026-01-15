Catholic World News

Russian airstrikes damage Ukrainian Catholic chapel

January 15, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Recent Russian airstrikes caused significant damage to a Ukrainian Greek Catholic chapel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium.

“Ten guided bombs fell near our chapel,” said Father Petro Maika. “In fact, there were strikes from all sides.”

Father Maika said that “although the shelling caused damage, prayer continues. People need the presence of a priest and his support.”

