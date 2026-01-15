Catholic World News

Manila’s Feast of the Black Nazarene draws record 9.6 million devotees

January 15, 2026

A record crowd of over 9.6 million people took part in the annual procession in Manila for the Philippine Feast of the Black Nazarene.



Last year, 8.1 million people took part in a procession that last nearly 21 hours. This year, the procession lasted nearly 31 hours.



In his homily to devotees, Bishop Rufino Sescon of Balanga preached against political corruption.



“There are those today who refuse to step down even when they are wrong and exposed, even when the people suffer,” he said. “Step down freely, out of mercy and love.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!