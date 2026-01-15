Catholic World News

Vatican Mosaic Studio completes mosaic of Leo XIV

January 15, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Mosaic Studio completed a mosaic roundel of Pope Leo XIV for display at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

Staff of the studio presented the mosaic to the Pope before his general audience yesterday.

