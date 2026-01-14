Catholic World News

US Supreme Court appears likely to uphold transgender athlete bans

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday in two cases that will determine the constitutionality of Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act.

“The laws prohibit males—including males who ‘identify’ as females—from participating on female-only teams,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops noted in its brief in support of the state laws.

“These cases ask whether the Equal Protection Clause or Title IX forbids the States to create female-only athletic competitions,” the brief continued. “Neither does, and any other answer could prove catastrophic to Catholic institutions.”

SCOTUSblog reported that “a majority of the justices appeared to agree with the states that the laws can remain in place, even if it was not clear how broadly their ruling might sweep.”

