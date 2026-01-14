Catholic World News

British Columbia Supreme Court hears case on Catholic hospital and euthanasia

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The British Columbia Supreme Court is considering whether Catholic hospitals should be forced to provide euthanasia to patients who request to be killed.

Under a 1995 agreement, the Canadian province permits faith-based hospitals to operate in accord with their religious identity. A mother whose 34-year-old daughter suffered from cancer testified that a Catholic hospital’s refusal to euthanize her daughter was akin to watching a child being beaten up on a playground.

After a year of care at the Catholic hospital, her daughter was transferred to a hospice, where “the same day a doctor there helped her die,” the Vancouver Sun reported.

