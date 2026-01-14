Catholic World News

Responding to letter, Pope says ‘hours dedicated to catechesis are never wasted’

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a letter from a Swiss catechist, Pope Leo XIV wrote that “hours dedicated to catechesis are never wasted, even if there are very few participants.”

“The problem is not the numbers—which, of course, make one reflect—but the increasingly evident lack of awareness in feeling part of the Church, that is, of being living members of the Body of Christ, all with unique gifts and roles, and not merely users of the sacred, of the sacraments, perhaps out of mere habit,” Pope Leo continued.

The exchange was published in Piazza San Pietro, a magazine published under the Vatican basilica’s auspices. Pope Leo has continued his predecessor’s custom of answering one letter in each issue.

