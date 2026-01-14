Catholic World News

Central African Republic’s bishops denounce corruption, nepotism, abuse of power

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Central African Republic condemned corruption, nepotism, abuse of power following a presidential election that was marked by allegations of fraud.

Stating that “a political opponent is not an enemy,” the bishops said that “no true progress can be achieved” without credible, transparent institutions.

The nation of 5.8 million (map) is 75% Christian (45% Catholic), 14% Muslim, and 10% ethnic religionist.

