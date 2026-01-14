Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops: foster Christian humanism, peace, and democracy in nation’s schools

January 14, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Venezuelan bishops’ Commission for Education published a “heartfelt letter of hope to each teacher, each student, [and] each family” associated with the nation’s education system.

In the message, dated January 9 and released January 12, Bishop Carlos Curiel Herrera of Carora, the president of the commission, called on schools to be an “oasis of life, where the Gospel values ​​that inspire Christian humanism are the starting point.”

The prelate said that now is the time “to discern the will of God, to plead for harmony and peace in Venezuela, and to renew our commitment to maintaining our schools as secure spaces for the construction of citizenship, democracy, justice and of peace.”

