Arizona bill would hit priests with felony if they fail to break confessional seal to report abuse

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: An Arizona legislator, Rep. Stacey Travers, has filed a bill that would require priests to violate the seal of Confession when a penitent confesses “ongoing abuse.”

Last year, the State of Washington enacted, and then agreed not to enforce, similar legislation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

