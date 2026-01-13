Catholic World News

USCCB affirms support for Hyde amendment following President Trump’s comments

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities affirmed the importance of the Hyde amendment, which forbids federal funding of most abortions.

“Authentic health care upholds the dignity of all human life, and health care policy must not violate this dignity,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio. “In upholding this core principle, the U.S. bishops have long opposed any proposals to expand taxpayer funding of abortion and will continue to do so, including, if necessary, in the current debates in Congress over health care affordability plans.”

President Donald Trump recently called on Republican lawmakers to be “flexible” about the Hyde amendment, provoking strong criticism from pro-life groups.

