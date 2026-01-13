Catholic World News

Argentine diocese marks 50th anniversary of martyrs of La Rioja

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of La Rioja, Argentina, has begun a jubilee year in commemoration of the martyrdoms of Blessed Enrique Angelelli and his companions.

Bishop Dante Braida of La Rioja “emphasized how the martyrs’ witness continues to inspire a faithful listening to the Gospel, along with a concrete commitment to justice, reconciliation, and closeness to the poor,” the Fides news agency reported.

