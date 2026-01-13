Catholic World News

Group protests Tanzanian bishops’ comments on politics

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A group of self-styled Tanzanian Catholics attempted to deliver a petition to Pope Leo via the apostolic nunciature criticizing the leaders of the nation’s episcopal conference for alleged political interference.

“Severe doubts have been raised on social media as to whether the petition signatories actually belong to the Catholic Church,” the Fides news agency reported. Last fall, the bishops criticized the violent suppression of political protests and called for an independent investigation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

