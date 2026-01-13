Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper critiques portrayal of Pius XII in Nuremberg film

January 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in L’Osservatore Romano, a history professor at the University of Molise critiqued the portrayal of Venerable Pius XII, who reigned as Pope from 1939 to 1958, in the 2025 film Nuremberg.

Matteo Luigi Napolitano examined the “clear distinction between the theatrical invention proposed by [James] Vanderbilt’s film and the historical truth now established by the documents.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue13 January
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Hilary of Poitiers, Bishop and Doctor

Image for Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Hilary of Poitiers, Bishop and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Hilary of Poitiers (310-367). Hilary was one of the great champions of the Catholic belief in the divinity of Christ. By his preaching, his treatise on the Trinity, his part in the Councils, his daring opposition to the Emperor Constantius, he showed…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: