Vatican newspaper critiques portrayal of Pius XII in Nuremberg film

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in L’Osservatore Romano, a history professor at the University of Molise critiqued the portrayal of Venerable Pius XII, who reigned as Pope from 1939 to 1958, in the 2025 film Nuremberg.

Matteo Luigi Napolitano examined the “clear distinction between the theatrical invention proposed by [James] Vanderbilt’s film and the historical truth now established by the documents.”

