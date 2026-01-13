Catholic World News

Turin cardinal presents new website on Shroud

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: During an audience with Pope Leo on January 9, Cardinal Roberto Repole of Turin presented Avvolti (“Wrapped”), a website that allows for the digital examination of the Shroud of Turin.

“Each enlargement is accompanied by explanations and links to passages from the Gospels that describe the passion of Jesus,” L’Osservatore Romano reported. “Despite the scientific rigor of the texts and images, the aim was to create a product accessible to all, thus bringing the general public closer to the image of the Shroud.”

