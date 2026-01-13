Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops invite Pope Leo to visit nation for 2029 missionary congress

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The members of the Brazilian bishops’ Episcopal Commission for Missionary Action and Interecclesial Cooperation met yesterday with Pope Leo XIV and invited him to visit Brazil for the 7th American Missionary Congress, which will take place in 2029 in the Archdiocese of Curitiba.

The prelates discussed the work of the commission and thanked the Pope for beginning a series of Wednesday general audiences on the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965). Archbishop Luiz Fernando Lisboa, CP, of Cachoeiro do Itapemirim asked Pope Leo to “speak more about the wars in Africa, which are all due to natural resources, and which are spoken about very little in Brazil and elsewhere.”

