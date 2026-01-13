Catholic World News

San Marino’s leaders meet with Pontiff

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Matteo Rossi and Lorenzo Bugli, the two captains regent, or heads of state, of San Marino.

Following yesterday’s papal audience, Rossi and Bugli met with Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties discussed international crises, “with particular reference to the conflict in Ukraine, collaboration in the sphere of multilateral diplomacy, and the importance of interreligious dialogue in promoting peace,” according to the Holy See Press Office.

The nation of 35,000 (map) is 91% Catholic.

