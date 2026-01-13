Catholic World News

Venezuelan Nobel Prize winner María Corina Machado meets with Pope

January 13, 2026

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan politician and pro-democracy activist who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Today I had the blessing and the honor of being able to share time with His Holiness and to express our gratitude for his attention to what is happening in our country,” Machado said following yesterday’s audience. “I also conveyed to him the strength of the Venezuelan people, who remain steadfast and in prayer for the freedom of Venezuela, and I asked him to intercede for all Venezuelans who remain kidnapped and disappeared.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

