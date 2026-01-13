Catholic World News

Venezuelan Nobel Prize winner María Corina Machado meets with Pope

January 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan politician and pro-democracy activist who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

“Today I had the blessing and the honor of being able to share time with His Holiness and to express our gratitude for his attention to what is happening in our country,” Machado said following yesterday’s audience. “I also conveyed to him the strength of the Venezuelan people, who remain steadfast and in prayer for the freedom of Venezuela, and I asked him to intercede for all Venezuelans who remain kidnapped and disappeared.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!