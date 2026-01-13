Catholic World News

In Brussels, Cardinal Parolin urges Europe to rediscover Christian boldness

January 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, was the Pope’s legate at Sunday’s Mass marking the 800th anniversary of the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels, Belgium (video).

Cardinal Parolin preached that “it is not numerical weakness that undermines Christian witness, but the loss of evangelical boldness.”

“The Church does not stand above history, nor does she simply merge with it,” he added. “She journeys through it as a presence that accompanies, discerns and serves.”

