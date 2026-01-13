Catholic World News

In Brussels, Cardinal Parolin urges Europe to rediscover Christian boldness

January 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, was the Pope’s legate at Sunday’s Mass marking the 800th anniversary of the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels, Belgium (video).

Cardinal Parolin preached that “it is not numerical weakness that undermines Christian witness, but the loss of evangelical boldness.”

“The Church does not stand above history, nor does she simply merge with it,” he added. “She journeys through it as a presence that accompanies, discerns and serves.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue13 January
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Hilary of Poitiers, Bishop and Doctor

Image for Tuesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Hilary of Poitiers, Bishop and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Hilary of Poitiers (310-367). Hilary was one of the great champions of the Catholic belief in the divinity of Christ. By his preaching, his treatise on the Trinity, his part in the Councils, his daring opposition to the Emperor Constantius, he showed…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: