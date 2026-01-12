Catholic World News

Gabon’s leading prelate condemns ritual murders

January 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Gabon’s episcopal conference condemned the recent rise of ritual killings of children in the central African nation.

“My heart is filled with sorrow for the ritual murders that are staining our beloved country with blood,” Bishop Jean Vincent Ondo Éyéne of Oyem said on the recent National Day for Combating All Forms of Violence and Attacks on Life. “I think of those who have been taken from life, whose bodies have been desecrated, and whose innocence has been broken.”

The central African nation of 2.5 million (map) is 84% Christian (52% Catholic) and 11% Muslim, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

