Bishop in Cambodia condemns Thai actions in border conflict

January 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital and largest city, condemned Thai actions in the Cambodian–Thai border crisis.

“Thai bulldozers are razing the homes of Cambodian civilians for miles, and barbed wire and shipping containers block access to the villages,” said Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, MEMP. “Temples, sacred places par excellence for the veneration of the gods and the memory of humanity, have been reduced to dust. And the world is silent.”

“Despite a ceasefire, hundreds of thousands of civilians and children remain in squalid camps,” he continued. “Today, Cambodia also wants its voice heard, demanding justice and reparation on the world stage, where the power of force seems to have become the new rule.”

