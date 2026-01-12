Catholic World News

EU leadership is hostile to the family, Catholic family association leader charges

January 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) told the Vatican newspaper that the leadership of the EU is hostile to the family.

Commenting on the European Commission’s rejection of a FAFCE grant request, Vincenzo Bassi said that “when you propose the family as an irreplaceable subject to the European institutions, they do everything to exclude you.”

“They let us know that FAFCE’s approach is contrary to the principles of equality of the European Union,” he continued. “Now, our approach is nothing more than to indicate to European society the family as an example of a solution not only for social but also economic problems. So according to them, the family experience is contrary to the principles of equality because it does not respect gender equality.”

What the EU cannot tolerate, Bassi said, is that “we do not renounce the complementarity between man and woman, the maternal and paternal roles, and we consider the family as a socioeconomic unit in which the necessary collaboration between man and woman is crucial.”

