Catholic World News

Specialist in medieval Franciscan history named bishop of Assisi

January 12, 2026

Pope Leo XIV has named Archbishop Felice Accrocca of Benevento, Italy, as the new bishop of the Diocese of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino.

A frequent contributor to the culture pages of the Vatican newspaper, the 66-year-old prelate is a medieval historian whose specialty is medieval Franciscan history. Pope Leo made the appointment on January 10, the day on which the leaders of Franciscan communities gathered in Assisi to mark the beginning of the 800th anniversary year of St. Francis of Assisi’s death.

Like his predecessor in Assisi, Archbishop Accrocca will simultaneously govern two dioceses: the Diocese of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino and the Diocese of Foligno. Archbishop Accrocca succeeds Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino, 77, whose resignation the Pope accepted for reasons of age.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!