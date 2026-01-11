Catholic World News

Pope prays for children, peace in Middle East, Ukraine

January 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of today’s Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV extended his “blessing to all children who have received or will receive Baptism during these days” and entrusted them to Virgin Mary’s maternal care.

“In a particular way, I pray for children born into difficult circumstances, whether due to health conditions or external dangers,” he continued. “May the grace of Baptism, which unites them to the Paschal Mystery of Christ, bear fruit in their lives and in the lives of their families.”

Before extending his greetings to pilgrims, Pope Leo offered prayers for the Middle East and Ukraine:

My thoughts turn to the situation currently unfolding in the Middle East, especially in Iran and Syria, where ongoing tensions continue to claim many lives. I hope and pray that dialogue and peace may be patiently nurtured in pursuit of the common good of the whole of society.



In Ukraine, new attacks—particularly severe ones aimed at energy infrastructure as the cold weather grows harsher—are taking a heavy toll on the civilian population. I pray for those who suffer and renew my appeal for an end to the violence and for renewed efforts to achieve peace.

