Only 1 Christian school remains open in Gaza Strip

January 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Only one of the Gaza Strip’s five Christian schools is open, said Father Davide Meli, chancellor of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Father Meli was among the Church officials who spoke with journalists and pilgrims about the Latin Patriarchate’s aid to the Church in Gaza.

“There are no sewers, there is no electricity grid, workplaces are destroyed,” Vatican News reported. “There are no more bombings, but about two million people are homeless, without essential services and live in a portion of land reduced by almost half due to the borders imposed by the ceasefire of October.”

