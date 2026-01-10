Catholic World News

Pontifical academy president lauds DDF’s poetry citations in monogamy document

January 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Academy of Theology hailed the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s recent doctrinal note on monogamy as “revolutionary” in its use of poetry.

Writing in the Vatican newspaper, Bishop Antonio Staglianò spoke of “a revolutionary act: the Congregation that was once called the Holy Office, the one of silences and denials, today quotes poets to explain why ‘two’ are better than three, four, or the liquid infinity of contemporary love.”

“We are not faced with a theological treatise,” Bishop Staglianò continued. “It is something more radical: a cultural manifesto that tries to rehabilitate monogamy not as an imposition, but as an experience of beauty. And it does so with a secret weapon: poetry.’

