Veteran diplomat hails Pope Leo’s commitment to peace

January 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, the dean of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See delivered an address during the annual papal audience with the diplomatic corps (CWN analysis).

Ambassador Georgios Poulides, the ambassador of Cyprus to the Holy See, recalled the jubilee year, the death of Pope Francis, the election of Pope Leo, and the papal visit to Turkey and Lebanon.

Highlighting Pope Leo’s commitment to peace, brotherhood, human dignity, and human development, Ambassador Poulides described the Pope’s appeals for peace as “the path that every man and woman is called to follow.”

“In them resonates the calm and powerful inevitability of a reconciled world,” the diplomat said. “This is where the profound meaning of the diplomatic mission lies: resolving conflicts with the strength of reason and the constant determination towards the common good.”

