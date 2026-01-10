Catholic World News

Italian Christian leaders to discuss ‘way of dialogue’

January 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on CEI (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Episcopal Conference has announced the First Symposium of the Christian Churches, in which Italian Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant delegates will discuss the “Italian way of dialogue.”

The announcement describes ecumenism as “a grammar of peace, a gift for public space, care for spirituality and wisdom of differences.” The two-day symposium will begin in Bari on January 23.

“Our time, marked by strong conflict and violence, asks Christians for a renewed commitment to promote a culture of peace,” said Bishop Derio Olivero of Pinerolo, president of the Italian bishops’ Commission for Ecumenism and Dialogue. “This is a responsibility that we cannot shirk ... Differences are not an obstacle, but a heritage to be valued for the good of the Churches and of a society that is more than ever in need of communion and reconciliation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!