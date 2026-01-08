Catholic World News

Cameroon bishop: ‘We are not politicians’

January 08, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A prelate in Cameroon emphasized that bishops “are not politicians,” but “speak as shepherds and prophets.”

“No bishop will tell you who to vote for,” said Bishop Agapitus Nfon of Kumba. “During election periods, we provide criteria and guidance to help people choose the right leader.”

“We call attention to consciences so that citizens can make the right choice,” he added. “Therefore, we cannot afford to be partisan, because as shepherds, we have faithful who belong to different political parties. We are here to guide them all.”

The central African nation of 32 million (map) is 58% Christian (28% Catholic), 22% Muslim, and 19% ethnic religionist. The nation’s president, Paul Biya, is 92 and the oldest head of state in the world.

