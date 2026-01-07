Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State Rubio discuss Venezuela, religious freedom

January 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Secretary of State of His Holiness and the US Secretary of State spoke about Venezuela, global religious freedom, and other topics in a phone call yesterday.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “discussed pressing challenges, including efforts to improve the humanitarian situation, particularly in Venezuela, as well as the promotion of peace and religious freedom globally,” the US State Department announced.

The two also “reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation between the United States and the Holy See in addressing shared priorities around the world.”

