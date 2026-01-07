Catholic World News

Ugandan archbishop calls for peace, hope ahead of election

January 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Kampala, Uganda’s capital and largest city, called for peace and hope ahead of the January 15 general election.

“We pray for our nation that it may remain peaceful, especially during times of elections,” Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said yesterday in a homily. “What we see in the media is disappointing and creates fear and anxiety. Pray for peaceful elections so that justice, freedom, and harmony may prevail.”

The East African nation of 51 million (map) is 84% Christian (40% Catholic) and 13% Muslim.

