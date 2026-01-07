Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader condemns online marriages

January 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church lamented the legalization of online marriages and divorces in Ukraine.

In 2025, “Ukrainians gained the ability to get married and divorced online,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said in a recent interview devoted to family life in Ukraine. “You can get married without the person you want to build a family with actually being present, and you can just as easily break it all up.”

“This trivializes the institution of the family, and the seriousness of the act and the formation of marital consent, in the canonical sense of the term, are not even considered here,” he added.

