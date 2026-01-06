Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese releases public apology letter to abuse claimants

January 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of New Orleans

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans has released a letter from Archbishop Gregory Aymond to “all child sexual abuse claimants” in the archdiocese.

“I express on behalf of the clergy, religious, and laity of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, my predecessors, and myself, profound regret over the tragic and inexcusable harm you have suffered at the hands of your abusers,” Archbishop Aymond wrote in his letter, dated December 26 and released January 3.

“I sincerely apologize to you for the trauma caused to you and to those close to you as a survivor of sexual abuse perpetrated by a member of the clergy, a religious sister or brother, or a lay employee or volunteer working within the Catholic Church,” he continued. “Sexual abuse is an inexcusable evil, and I am ashamed that you or anyone should have been sexually abused by someone working within the Catholic Church.”

The prelate added, “The Archdiocese of New Orleans takes responsibility for the abuse you have suffered and pledges to keep children and all vulnerable people safe in our ministry.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!