USCCB announces annual pro-life novena

January 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced yesterday that its 14th annual 9 Days for Life novena will begin on January 16.

The novena’s “overarching intention,” according to the announcement, is “the end to abortion. Each daily prayer intention highlights a related topic and is accompanied by a reflection, educational information, and suggested daily actions.”

