Catholic World News

USCCB announces annual pro-life novena

January 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced yesterday that its 14th annual 9 Days for Life novena will begin on January 16.

The novena’s “overarching intention,” according to the announcement, is “the end to abortion. Each daily prayer intention highlights a related topic and is accompanied by a reflection, educational information, and suggested daily actions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue6 January
Christmas

Tuesday after Epiphany; Opt. Mem. of St. André Bessette, Religious (US); Epiphany (in some dioceses)

Image for Tuesday after Epiphany; Opt. Mem. of St. André Bessette, Religious (US); Epiphany (in some dioceses)

In the USA the Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of Saint André Bessette (1845-1937) was born near Quebec, and entered the Congregation of the Holy Cross as a Brother. He performed humble tasks for over forty years and entrusted all of the poor and sick who flocked to his cell to the care of St.…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: