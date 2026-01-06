Catholic World News

Lazio’s president meets with Pontiff, hails papal commitment to peace and the poor

January 06, 2026

Francesco Rocca, the president of Italy’s Lazio region, met with Pope Leo XIV on January 3 and discussed the meeting in a subsequent Facebook post.

“It was a moment of profound intensity, not only institutionally but also and above all, on a human level,” said Rocca. “I wanted to express the concrete closeness of the Lazio Region to the most vulnerable people, with a simple but meaningful gesture: the donation of 2,000 meals destined for the Diocesan Caritas of Rome.”

“I thanked the Holy Father for his magisterium, which strongly recalls the values ​​of peace, solidarity, and attention to the least fortunate: a message that follows in the footsteps of Pope Francis and which today finds full continuity in the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, in the sign of a Church capable of speaking to the hearts of people,” he continued.

Rocca added:

This meeting represents a further step in an important and fruitful dialogue between the Church of Rome, of which the Pontiff is the shepherd, and our administration, united by the common commitment to caring for the vulnerable and offering concrete responses to those in need. I deeply believe that shared work between civil institutions and ecclesial realities is fundamental to building more just, supportive communities that are attentive to the dignity of every person.

