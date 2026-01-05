Catholic World News

Indianapolis parish files lawsuit in order to demolish deconsecrated church

January 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the Indiana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, an Indianapolis parish has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis so that it can demolish a church that was closed in 2014 and deconsecrated in 2019.

The Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission granted the Church of the Holy Cross an emergency historic designation in 2024 to prevent its demolition. The church had previously become part of St. Philip Neri Parish, which filed the suit.

“The continued maintenance of the unusable Subject Property forces St. Philip Neri to incur substantial costs, which is a significant portion of the parish’s operating budget for the entire year,” the parish argued in its lawsuit.

