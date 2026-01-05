Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader hopes 2026 will bring just and lasting peace

January 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a new year’s greeting, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that “we Christians know and believe that the future belongs to God. Therefore, we enter that future, the year 2026, with courage, dignity, and freedom as children of God.”

“We implore the Lord God to end the war in Ukraine,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk continued. “We wish that, with God’s help, this year will finally bring us the long-awaited, just, and lasting peace, and that it will be a year of rebuilding Ukraine, which should become better than it was before the war.”

The Major Archbishop also said that 2025 was a year of hope, and that “thanks to this power of hope, we were able to resist the plans of the Russian aggressor.” The year 2025, he added, was “a year of resilience for us, which is the secret of our victory.”

