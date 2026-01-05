Catholic World News

Vatican City State releases new official app

January 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Governorate of Vatican City State has released a new official app, available for free from the App Store and Google Play.

In a January 3 statement, the Vatican City State said that the app was dedicated to St. Carlo Acutis (1991-2006).

