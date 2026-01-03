Catholic World News

Czech parish to be constructed using 3D printing

January 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A $9.89-million parish in the Czech town of Neratovice will be constructed using 3D-printing technology.

“While we really admire the baroque churches which are everywhere in our country, such architecture isn’t possible in today’s modern conditions,” the church’s designer, Michal Macuda, told OSV News.

Jirí Prinz, the Archdiocese of Prague’s press secretary, said that “it’s been common knowledge among laity and clergy that a church is needed here—so this project has had universal support from the beginning and the whole parish is happy about it.”

