Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister calls for ‘verifiable’ peace gestures as new year begins

January 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview published on New Year’s Day, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations called for “verifiable, not symbolic” peace gestures.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said that “the Jubilee is ending, but it is always a time for reconciliation.”

“A concrete sign to start 2026 could be the choice of verifiable, not symbolic gestures: reopening interrupted channels of dialogue, supporting common humanitarian initiatives even between countries in tension, respecting agreements already signed, promoting policies that reduce inequalities and exclusion,” Archbishop Gallagher told Servizio Informazione Religiosa (SIR), the Italian bishops’ new agency.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!