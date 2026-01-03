Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal addresses Italian national peace march

January 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem spoke at the Italian bishops’ annual national march for peace, which took place on December 31 in Catania.

“We are living in a period of great division, of profound hatred, of contempt, of rejection of one another, of inability to think of ourselves alongside one another,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM. “This has become something truly worrying and dramatic.”

“We must not seek immediate results, but the truth, first of all, which is the first form of charity, and in the truth build paths of reconciliation, of justice, where little by little hearts can be opened, and then eyes, to a different reality,” he added.

