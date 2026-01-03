Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo proclaims Incarnation, message of peace to Myanmar’s military ruler

January 03, 2026

In a Christmas address delivered in the presence of Myanmar’s ruler, Min Aung Hlaing, Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon proclaimed that God became incarnate and brought a message of peace.

Min Aung Hlaing, a general, seized power in a 2021 coup d’état, precipitating a civil war. The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has sought his arrest for crimes against humanity. The general, like most citizens of Myanmar, is Buddhist.

“The Almighty God was born as a Child,” Cardinal Bo said during a December 23 ecumenical gathering in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city. “At His birth, the angels proclaimed: ‘Peace on earth.’ God chose to enter human history as a fragile child—without power, without protection, without worldly attraction.”

“The peace of the Risen Christ is peace without weapons,” the prelate continued. “In His time, Jesus brought political and social transformation without violence. Christians are called to witness this noble way and to invite all to reject cruelty. True peace heals wounds through compassion and care for the least among us.”

“Blessed are the peacemakers,” Cardinal Bo added. “God bless all those who strive for peace in Myanmar through every possible means.”

He concluded:

Dialogue, listening, and patience with one another’s weaknesses are bridges across our differences. Let the voices of the weak, the poor, and the refugees be heard. Let peace be shown not only in words, but proven through actions. O God of all goodness, Your peace surpasses the confusion of the world. Make us apostles of peace, bearers of love and hope for all humanity. Trusting in Your love and compassion, we offer this prayer with full hearts. Amen.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!