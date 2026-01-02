Catholic World News

Encounter Christ and share Him with others, Pope Leo tells American college students

January 02, 2026

The Vatican today released a papal video message to American college students taking part in SEEK 2026, three conferences that are simultaneously taking place from January 1-5 in Ohio, Colorado, and Texas.

Reflecting on the initial encounter that St. Andrew and another disciple of St. John the Baptist had with Christ, Pope Leo recalled that “when Jesus saw them, he turned and uttered his first words that are recorded in John’s Gospel: ‘What do you seek?’“ (John 1:38)

“Today, Jesus directs this same question to each one of you,” the Pope said. “Dear young people, what do you seek? Why are you here at this conference? Perhaps your hearts are also restless, searching for meaning and fulfillment, and for direction in your lives. The answer is found in a person. The Lord Jesus alone brings us true peace and joy, and fulfills every one of our deepest desires.”

“The disciples respond by asking him where he was staying,” Pope Leo continued. “It was not enough for someone else to tell them that Jesus is the Lamb of God; they wanted to get to know him personally by spending time with him. During this conference, you too will have the opportunity to spend time with the Lord ... Be open to what the Lord has in store for you!”

The Pope also encouraged the SEEK 2026 participants to lead others to Christ with “missionary zeal”:

After meeting Jesus, Andrew could not help but share with his brother what he had found. Indeed, missionary zeal is born from an encounter with Christ. We desire to share with others what we have received so that they, too, can come to know the fullness of love and truth found only in him. I pray that as you leave this conference, all of you will be moved by this same missionary zeal to share with those around you the joy that you have received from a genuine encounter with the Lord.

Pope Leo also encouraged the students to pray about the vocation to which the Lord is calling them.

“Dear young people, as you draw close to Jesus through this weekend, through fellowship, the sacraments and Eucharistic Adoration, do not be afraid to ask him what he is calling you to,” he said. “Some of you, like Andrew and Simon Peter, may be called to the priesthood, to serve God’s people through the celebration of the sacraments, through preaching the word of God, walking with God’s people. Others may be called to religious life, to give yourselves entirely to God, others still may be called to marriage and family life. If you sense the Lord calling you, do not be afraid.”

The Pontiff concluded by entrusting the students to the Blessed Virgin Mary’s intercession.

“Let us ask her to lead us to Jesus Christ, her Son, so that we may truly come to know him, to know his love for us and the marvelous plan he has for each of our lives,” he said. “In that way, our hearts will truly find rest in the one whom we are seeking.”

SEEK 2026 is organized by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), an apostolate founded in 1998.

