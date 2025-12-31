Catholic World News

Anglican prelate announces new breakaway sect

December 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Anglican prelate has broken with one conservative splinter group in the US to form another.

Bishop Derek Jones, who split from the Anglican Church of North America, has announced the formation of a new Anglican Reformed Catholic Church. The new group claims 14 parishes. The group from which it has seceded, the Anglican Church in North America, was established in 2009 by Anglicans dismayed by the liberal trends in the worldwide Anglican communion. The latest schism has been marked by lawsuits over contested property and legal authority.

Bishop Jones says of his new group:

We seek to provide a stable church home characterized by clear leadership accountability, uncompromising doctrinal standards, biblical stewardship of resources, and an abiding connection to Christ’s One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church.

The group has affiliated itself with the Union of Scranton, a coalition of “Old Catholic” churches that broke with the Vatican in the 19th century.

