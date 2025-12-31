Catholic World News

Missouri-based anti-Catholic newspaper had more than 1 million subscribers

December 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ozarks First

CWN Editor's Note: Ozarks First, the digital news platform of two television stations in Springfield, Missouri, examined the history of The Menace, a Missouri-based anti-Catholic weekly newspaper founded in 1911.

“By September 1913, circulation surpassed 1 million,” Kathryn Skopec wrote in her article, published yesterday. “In comparison, the New York World reported 383,000, the Chicago American 363,000 and the New York Times 250,000.”

Skopec reported that “from 1917 to 1919, internal disputes and America’s entry into World War I deepened the Menace’s decline.” The newspaper’s offices, based in the town of Aurora, were destroyed in a 1919 fire.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!