Ukrainian bishop criticizes Trump administration’s position on war

December 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Latin-rite bishop in Ukraine criticized the Trump administration’s position on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

“I remember how we listened to the Voice of America radio station when I was a child under Soviet rule, and always knew it presented the truth, standing up for human rights and suffering people,” Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk, OFM, of Odesa-Simferopol said in an interview with OSV News. “To hear this same voice today defending the evildoer and demanding we reward him for his crimes is deeply shocking and hurtful. Yet we know this isn’t the true voice of Americans.”

Bishop Szyrokoradiuk said that those “who’ve taken power” in the US aren’t “interested in truth and justice.”

“Wickedness should be punished—to ensure its perpetrators no longer steal and kill,” the prelate added. “How can we trust people to defend us and uphold our rights when they’re clearly pursuing quite different interests of their own and are ready to do business with criminals? In the end, we can only pray for their conversion.”

