For San Diego bishop, protecting immigrants is personal
December 30, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with The Guardian, Bishop Michael Pham of San Diego recalled his family’s journey from Communist Vietnam to the United States and discussed his decision to accompany migrants to immigration enforcement proceedings.
“There are people in court who have lived here for 10, 20, 30, 40 years without criminal records,” Bishop Pham told the British newspaper. “And just imagine they have family, children, grandchildren, businesses—now being torn apart.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: feedback -
Dec. 30, 2025 10:32 AM ET USA
A Catholic Bishop is expected to say the truth and stand for the truth. Comparing his own family's legal migration as political refugees from Communist Vietnam to the open borders under Biden allowing millions of illegal border crossings sounds insincere.
Posted by: frjimt.stjudes7938 -
Dec. 30, 2025 9:35 AM ET USA
Illegal is illegal, will the bishop allow irregular things to be done at Holy Mass? Where was his voice during the biden years when millions came across.... Then why now?