Catholic World News

For San Diego bishop, protecting immigrants is personal

December 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with The Guardian, Bishop Michael Pham of San Diego recalled his family’s journey from Communist Vietnam to the United States and discussed his decision to accompany migrants to immigration enforcement proceedings.

“There are people in court who have lived here for 10, 20, 30, 40 years without criminal records,” Bishop Pham told the British newspaper. “And just imagine they have family, children, grandchildren, businesses—now being torn apart.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.