Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks of ‘increasingly dire’ situation

December 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: In his latest weekly address, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that Ukrainians are celebrating the Christmas season, “although the circumstances in which they celebrate it are becoming increasingly dire.”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk added, “By celebrating Christmas, Ukraine finds the Savior, who was born among us today, incarnated; who became a Ukrainian soldier defending the homeland; a refugee who left his home; a volunteer helping all those in need; a rescuer extinguishing fires; and a medic who saves human lives.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!