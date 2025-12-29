Catholic World News

Papal humanitarian aid for Ukraine

December 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has sent 100,000 packets of food to areas of Ukraine that have suffered bombardment.

Pope Leo “not only prays for peace, but wants to be present in the families who are suffering,” said Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.

