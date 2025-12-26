Catholic World News

El Paso bishop, in Christmas interview, says President Trump’s immigration policies are ‘great source of sadness’

December 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a Christmas Day interview, Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, told NPR that the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies are “a great source of sadness for me, because I’ve had the opportunity to know so many [migrants] and know their stories, know their suffering.”

“I know that what they’re doing is exactly what any of us would’ve done to protect my family, to provide for their needs and protect them from danger,” he said, adding:

I think certainly my faith says that I need to welcome the stranger. I need to be concerned about the poor. And I don’t think that you can put a national designation on the person that Jesus would call us to care about and to serve. And I don’t think that we should look at that ability as being one that is limited by merely human limits, because we believe that it’s something that the Lord helps make possible when we work together in His name.

