Christ comes to transform us, Ukrainian Catholic leader says in Christmas message

December 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said in his Christmas message that “Christ comes to people in human flesh to transform them, to open up new perspectives for them, to bring joy where there is sadness, to warm where there is cold, to bring the heavenly light of hope where the enemy wants to plunge us into darkness.”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk offered Christmas greetings to “places that no human power can reach,” to “our brothers and sisters in the occupied territories and all those who remain in Russian torture chambers.”

Addressing children, the Major Archbishop said, “Do not be like those who are scared and shut themselves in their homes, but, like shepherds with joyous carols, go out to your neighbors, relatives, and friends and sing to them that ‘Heaven and earth are now rejoicing. Angels and people are celebrating joyfully!’”

